One person was injured in a weekend shooting in Longview, police said.
According to police, at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting victim that had been taken to a Longview medical center.
Officers learned that the female victim had been shot in the 500 block of Scenic Drive. She is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Sunday.
Police did not release the victim's name.
"Police are asking for anyone that may have information on this incident to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or on the Crimestoppers website," Longview police said in a statement on Facebook.