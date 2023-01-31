Longview police say a man was shot and injured Tuesday at an apartment complex.
Officers responded about 5:25 p.m. to the Maverick on Eastman on North Eastman Road in reference to multiple reports of gunshots.
"When officers arrived, they located one adult victim inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arriving on the scene."
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .