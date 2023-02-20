One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in the 200 block of Conroe Street in Longview, police said.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers responded to a call about a shooting at 11:46 a.m. He added the investigation is in its beginning stages.
Police did not provide the name of the victim or other details about the shooting.
Chelisa Nelson, who was standing near the scene Monday, said she owns the house that police had cordoned off. Nelson said she wasn't at the house at the time of the shooting and received a call about it from one of her children who was there.
She said she was told "somebody was shooting," but didn't know more details.