One person was injured in a Tuesday crash in Longview that involved a vehicle hitting a power pole, flipping and landing upside down.
Crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a one-vehicle wreck at North Eastman and Alpine roads, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The department said in a statement that the driver remained inside the vehicle as it flipped and landed upside down. The driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel, was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.