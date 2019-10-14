One East Texan was reappointed and two appointed to the Sabine River Authority board of directors to terms to expire in July 2025.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the reappointment of Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Jacobs of Kaufman, and appointed Joshua A. “Josh” McAdams of Center and Kevin M. Williams of Orange to the board that works to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize and distribute the waters of the Sabine and its tributaries.
Kaufman is owner/partner of Jacobs Farms and part owner of Flyin’ J Transport, an ag commodities trucking company. He attended Eastfield College.
McAdams is owner of Midstream Transportation and vice president of McAdams Propane Co. He is president-elect of Texas Propane Gas Association and a member of National Propane Gas Association. He's a graduate of Texas A&M University.
Williams is owner of Cypress Bayou Industrial and serves on the board of First Financial Bank. He's a graduate of Texas A&M.