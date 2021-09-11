A Tatum man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Sara Warren.
At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, troopers were called to a wreck on FM 49 about 7 miles west of Gilmer.
A preliminary investigation shows John Grant V, 19, was driving a truck east on FM 49. For an undetermined reason, Grant drove into the westbound lane of FM 49 then overcorrected back to the right, causing the truck to go into a side skid off the south side of the road.
The truck hit a tree, causing Grant to be ejected, Warren said. The truck then caught fire.
Grant was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Rhonda Welch.