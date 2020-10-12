Elizabeth Harvey was disappointed when COVID-19 caused the closure of Buckner in Longview and cancellation of a foster care information meeting.
Harvey, 32, is a junior English teacher at Longview High School.
“It’s something I wanted to do for about seven years,” Harvey said of becoming a foster parent. She made her initial inquiry to Buckner, a child and family services organization, in January.
With her home in Kilgore and work situation, she was finally able to pursue it, Harvey said.
Harvey grew up with a big family of 12 siblings.
“I think it made me less nervous about it,” she said. “The prospect of having multiple kids in my home is definitely something I feel prepared to handle.”
Providing a loving and safe home to children who are often going through a tough, confusing time in their lives when placed in foster care is important to Harvey.
The organization shut their doors due to the pandemic in March, while still offering services. The information event was canceled.
“It was a little frustrating,” she said.
Shortly after, Buckner implemented a new virtual foster care certification program to allow people like Harvey to complete training.
Harvey was not going to let the pandemic stop her from becoming a foster parent. The online program grants potential foster parents access to training and resources without having to physically go to training or physically gather with others.
Buckner is a faith-based organization with a mission “to follow the example of Jesus by serving vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
According to Buckner, there are more than 400,000 children living in foster homes in the United States and more than 31,000 children in foster care in Texas.
Many children in foster care “have been abandoned or removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.”
Buckner Regional Director Wendy Robuck said there are 133 children in foster care in Gregg County alone. The 24 county region surrounding Gregg County has more than 1,000 children in foster care.
“With people being quarantined, stress increases and there is an increase in abuse and neglect of children,” Robuck said. “When this started, we actually had less kids coming in because kids were out of school and no one had eyes on them to report abuse.”
As children are going back to school, Robuck said they have seen a surge in children entering foster care and will likely continue to see a surge.
To help foster parents and the children in foster care, Buckner provides support services, such as training, counseling, case management, daily per diem, monthly supervisory visits, 24-hour on-call support, support groups and more.
“When the pandemic started, our first priority was the safety of the kids,” Robuck said. “We also needed to be able to provide homes for the kids.”
Robuck said the “Prepare to Care” training started April 13 over Zoom.
“I started training in April and got my certification in September,” Harvey said. The program helped answer her questions and eased any concerns she had, she said.
“It’s more convenient to do it online,” Robuck said. The process of becoming a foster parent still requires a home visit walk through and inspection, which is now done in full PPE.
The entire process can take between 4 and 6 months due to the paperwork required, the training and home study.
“One common question I get is how much does it cost to be a foster parent,” Robuck said. “It doesn’t cost anything.”
Robuck added that there could be minimal costs to make small adjustments to a home, if necessary.
The day after she was officially licensed, Harvey received a call and a 3-month-old baby was placed in her care, she said.
“I told them I would accept 0 to 10-years-old,” Harvey said, noting that she works with teenagers all day at work. “I’m comfortable with all ages.”
She did not expect a baby to be placed with her so quickly.
“One day, I didn’t have a baby and then I did,” Harvey said.
A child placed so quickly with a new foster parent shows the need, Robuck said.
Harvey noted that it’s strange having a baby without the prep time, like a mother who carried a baby for 9 months.
“I don’t want to put (the baby) down,” she said with a chuckle, wondering aloud if she has given her dog Samson enough pets during this time.
Harvey has been a foster mom for about one month and she loves it.
“It’s been good,” she said. “I stayed home for a while with the baby and then my sister stayed.”
This week, she started the baby in daycare while she worked.
“Just give them all the love I can,” Harvey said.
Buckner’s positive stance on single foster parents was an important draw for Harvey.
“I feel supported,” Harvey said. She added that there are resources for single foster parents and Buckner helps parents get connected with daycare when needed.
“If you’re thinking about begging a foster parent, don’t let current events stop you,” Harvey said of the pandemic.
Harvey believes that there should be a home for every child and hopes that she can be a help in that area.
“Loving chaos was what we grew up with, and I think if my home can provide that, I will feel that I have done my part,” she said.
For more information on foster and adoption, visit https://www.buckner.org/foster-care-adoption .