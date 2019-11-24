The inaugural event of the East Texas Speakers Forum featuring President George W. Bush is nearly sold out.
A few tickets remain at the Belcher Center for “An Evening with President George W. Bush” on Dec. 3. The Speakers Forum suggests interested East Texans visit belchercenter.com, call (903) 233-3080 or visit the box office during business hours to purchase seats.
Will call will not be available the day of event, officials said, so reserve now if you want to hear Bush in Longview. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 for the 7 p.m. event.