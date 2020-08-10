With precautions in place and some concerns, White Oak ISD on Monday started the new school year and became the first district in Gregg County to welcome back students to campuses since they were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Brian Gray said he was greeted on the first day with smiling faces.
"We’re excited to have our kids back, and our staff is, too," he said. "Sure, there’s concern there, and we want to do the very best we can to keep our kiddos and our staff as healthy and safe as we possibly can. I saw a lot of smiling faces today and — as an educator — that warms my heart."
As cases of COVID-19 began to be confirmed in Gregg and surrounding counties in March, schools were closed to help contain the spread of the virus. At that time, districts scrambled to switch to at-home learning models. Now, schools are reopening for on-campus learning with the option for families to choose virtual learning to keep students home.
Gray said about 10% of White Oak ISD students elected to enroll in at-home learning.
For those to choose to go to school, there are several safety precautions in place, including the use of masks, extra sanitization and screenings.
"We’ve asked parents to pre-screen their kiddos at home for symptoms and take their temperature," Gray said. "But once they get here and they come inside, they also have temperature scanners to double check and can address that situation quickly."
Students are required to stand in front of cameras that check their temperatures.
Primary School Principal Claire Koonce said once students are screened, a program sends her an email with a photo of any student with a fever.
Koonce said the staff wants to help students adjust to the new protocols, like walking into school and getting their temperature taken, so they are not scared.
"It’s hard at the primary school; little kids want to hug you," she said. "We’re trying to teach different ways to greet people. When they get here, our students will go straight to their classrooms. Even if they eat breakfast, they’ll take it and eat in their classrooms instead of having a larger group in the cafeteria. We can’t do that."
Despite all the changes, Koonce said the quality of instruction will not be harmed.
"Educators adjust; educators are here for kids," she said. "They’ve worked tirelessly all summer. They’ve had to rearrange classrooms; kids can’t sit like they used to sit. We’ve had an investment from the administration to buy plexiglass dividers that they can put on their reading tables and on their other tables; however, it’s not changed instruction. They still have instruction, and it’s still the same. It may look a little different."
Gray echoed her praise for the staff.
"There have been a lot of emotions, but I tell you this, the staff here is just tremendous," he said. "They love kids and if you love kids you can overcome a lot of things."
Gray said the students were ready to return to school and parents are willing to adjust to the safety protocols in place.
"I can’t say enough good things about the community of White Oak and the parents," he said. "They’ve been very, very receptive. They know the situation that we’re all in, and it takes that trust and that working together and knowing that we’re going to do the very best that we possibly can. We’re going to make mistakes along the way but they’ve been very supportive of what we’re trying to do."
While Gray said he knows it will not be a perfect school year, it is what the district is aiming for.
"We just want to tell our community that we appreciate their patience with us and we appreciate their support of our school district," he said. "Because it’s going to take all of us to get through this."