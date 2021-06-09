Mission Longview is fanning out in the community this week with the most children ever participating in four days of service in the community.
Organized by Alpine Church of Christ in cooperation with other churches and organizations, this is Mission Longview’s 11th year.
Melissa Kitchens, Alpine’s children’s minister, said 150 students in fifth-through eighth-grades registered, with groups from Fellowship Bible Church, First Presbyterian, Alpine Church of Christ and One Hope Presbyterian Church; One Family Fellowship in Hallsville; and students from the Christian Home Educators Community of Longview. Friends joining the effort from other churches are sprinkled among the groups as well.
“We had to cut off registration last week because we’re full,” Kitchens said.
The students are helping a variety of nonprofit organizations.
Caring and Sharing, a ministry of Pine Tree Church of Christ and Alpine Church of Christ, began allowing the people it serves to come into its building this past week after having been drive-thru only at its location at 2303 S. Mobberly Ave.
“Caring and Sharing just reopened their doors on June 1 to customers, and they are excited to have groups helping sort clothes and help in the food pantry. We were excited to add them back to the list this year,” Kitchens said, explaining that the organization’s doors were closed, and it wasn’t accepting volunteers a year ago because of COVID-19.
“That’s the case with a few places that weren’t accepting volunteers (a year ago),” Kitchens said about why she’s “thrilled” to have so many students helping this year.
Historically, Caring and Sharing serves about 1,000 Longview, Hallsville, White Oak and Gladewater households each month with free food, clothing, furniture, hygiene products, baby items and more.
Matthew Gray, 13, was among more than two dozen young people who spent part of Tuesday performing service at Caring and Sharing.
Matthew said the people coming to Caring and Sharing need the organization’s assistance.
“They can’t do it on their own,” he said. “And we’re just helping out — tell them Jesus loves them by giving them food and being able to reach out to them in a way they can understand.”
Matthew and part of the group at the ministry put donated food into paper bags or boxes and then into shopping carts, loading them into the vehicles of the people the mission serves.
In other parts of Caring and Sharing on Tuesday, students sorted clothes.
Some new organizations are working with Mission Longview this year, including the new nonprofit organization One Love Longview and the Hallsville Outreach Center.
Other projects include helping Beds of Hope build frames for foster families who are in need of extra beds.
Under a covered patio Tuesday, Madison Horton, Arielle Hughes and other teenage volunteers used wood glue and screws to assemble the pre-cut lumber into the headboards. Despite a brief thunderstorm, Horton said the group of about 15 volunteers was still able to complete almost 20 headboards.
Arielle said she’s never done anything like this, but she was enjoying the work.
“It makes me feel good to help out kids that don’t have beds,” she said.
Madison said this is her third time volunteering with Mission Longview, adding, “It makes me happy and excited to make stuff for people who don’t have things.”
As their group worked on bed construction Tuesday, another similar-sized group helped with landscaping projects for the host for the build, Hannah House Maternity Home, which serves women 18 and older.
Melanie Wright, director of Hannah House, said while it’s helpful for groups such as Mission Longview to help lift the daily burdens of upkeep for a facility like Hannah House, it’s also a positive image for the residents to see and feel like they’re part of a community.
At Longview Community Ministries, Longview Dream Center and Hallsville Outreach Center, projects consist of sorting food and preparing food boxes to distribute to people in need.
The young volunteers also will tackle projects at Longview Arboretum, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Legacy Closet, Graciously Broken, Expectant Heart and Newgate Outreach Center.
“My hope is that the preteen students in Longview will have open eyes to the needs of others, open hearts for the love of God, and open hands to serve neighbors in need,” Kitchens said, citing Mission Longview’s goals.
Alpine Church of Christ also made helping with Mission Longview a “whole church effort,” following a 12-week study on the “art of neighboring.”
(“This past Sunday) we had a day of neighboring and just serving neighbors in need. That was exciting,” Kitchens said, adding that the day included cleaning up yards and cooking meals for people in need. Also, the older adults and young children packed socks for homeless people with water bottles and snacks. They’ll be distributed at Newgate Mission this week.
Hundreds of care packages were made for police officers and firefighters, which Mission Longview also will distribute.
“It was neat our church got behind this,” Kitchens said.