A woman could be heard in the background saying she needs an ambulance when the man charged in her death called police, the state said in opening statements Monday of his murder trial.
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was indicted this past month on a murder charge in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon. He was later indicted on the charge; however, a grand jury on Aug. 31 indicted McCuller on a murder charge in the death of Follis.
In the 124th District Court Monday, Judge Alfonso Charles called on 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the case. Assistant District Attorney Tanya Reed spoke for the state and Attorney Brandon Winn represented McCuller.
Reed read the indictment which stated McCuller is accused of striking Follis with a hammer “on or about the 3rd day of January, 2021.” She read that McCuller did “commit and act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of the complainant (Follis), by striking her with a hammer.”
McCuller pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.
Reed started the state's opening statements to jurors and told them that starting tomorrow they would hear the "horrific and terrible death of Lori Follis."
She continued that McCuller called 911 the night of Jan. 3, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. asking for police. In the call, he gave the dispatcher his address and told them he had assaulted someone, she said. During the call, McCuller is heard talking to Follis who can be heard in the background "moaning, almost in agony," Reed said.
The dispatcher then asked McCuller what was happening, to which he responds that he needs police, she said.
"Quickly, you hear Lori in the background saying, 'No, I need an ambulance,'" Reed said.
McCuller admits to the dispatcher that he hit Follis in the head several times with a hammer. Later during the call he can be heard telling Follis to leave, she said. When the dispatcher asks him if Follis is bleeding. McCuller said yes, that she is bleeding profusely.
Follis can no longer be heard on the phone after that, seemingly having left McCuller's apartment despite her injuries, Reed said. The police arrive at his apartment where he cooperates with them and is ultimately detained, she said. Following the detainment, police begin to search for Follis who cannot be found, she said.
Reed told the jurors that they will hear from a Harrison County trooper that works highway patrol and was called to a traffic crash on Jan. 3. The trooper responds to a wreck that involved a driver of a vehicle and a blue vehicle, she said. The trooper identified a dead person lying on the side of the road who was identified as Follis, Reed said.
The blue vehicle was found on a two-lane highway facing oncoming traffic, she said.
According to journal entries from McCuller, his plan "all along" was to kill Follis, she said. Reed said McCuller also drugged Follis's coffee with five of his sleeping pills hoping to knock her out.
Winn then spoke to jurors and kept his opening remarks brief. He said he believes the state has a causation problem but did not expound on what he meant. He referred to Folis' life as being "in shambles" and indicated that she parked her car in oncoming traffic intentionally to end her life.
Testimony is set to continue today.