A new nonprofit organization in Longview focuses on providing counseling services to veterans and their families, as well as first responders.
Operation True North, a faith-based organization that was founded by licensed professional counselors Joanna Goodwin and Grace Henderson, will mark its grand opening from 6-8 p.m. May 31, at the organization's office at 1628 E. Whaley St. The food truck Phill'n' Station and mobile snow cone vendor Kona Ice will be on hand for people to buy dinner and a treat.
"It's really an opportunity for people to meet us," Henderson said. "We're trying to erase the stigma behind mental health."
Goodwin and Henderson first met when they were working at Community Healthcore, a nonprofit organization that provides mental, emotional and behavioral health services throughout Northeast Texas. Goodwin, a retired captain in the Texas Air National Guard, had just returned from Afghanistan. Henderson had just finished graduate school in Houston, where she worked with veterans.
A year later, they attended a trauma conference together. That conference served as the inspiration for Operation True North, starting a conversation between them about what they would want to do and what group of people they would want to work with.
They both described the same goal of working with veterans. That was in 2017, and they spent the next six to eight months finding people who supported that mission and organizing its board of directors. It took about a year to officially complete formation of the nonprofit organization.
In 2019, they were both working at Kranz Psychological Services in Longview and started a Thursday night group for veterans and their families. They've continued that now that Operation True North is in its own office, providing a meal and child care and separate groups for families and veterans.
"We don't want to have any barriers for anybody to come," Henderson said.
More groups will be added, too, she said, starting in June with a group for First Responders.
Response has been positive, Henderson said. She and Goodwin provided more than 1,000 hours of counseling in 2021 and hosted more than 44 veteran and family groups. They work with veterans of any era, including Vietnam veterans and some who recently left military service.
"I have veterans that come in and have felt so disconnected from family and friends for so long and are able to connect with people that they don't know from Adam, but because of the shared background they're able to connect and feel safe, like someone has their back," Henderson said. For families, who are so often focused on their veterans, they have the opportunity to connect with people who are going through similar experiences.
"We intentionally designed our organization to be able to work with the families," she said. "We want to help build a strong, long support system around them and their loved one."
After COVID-19 emerged, Henderson said she wanted to expand her focus and became a certified first responder counselor. Operation True North now also serves first responders and medical personnel.
"Just seeing what they were dealing with and what was going on in the world made us want to expand our outreach," Henderson said. She said the "rates of burnout" are increasing in first responders and medical personnel, and Operation True North wants to help support them and their families as well.
New staff members will be joining Operation True North in June including another therapist and a bilingual mental health coach.
Operation True North accepts most major insurance plans and is working to add others. The organization also offers a sliding scale fee option.
For more information, visit otnus.com.