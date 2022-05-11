Janet Marr and Jim Crump live on Stonewall Court off of Bill Owens Parkway. They enjoy their morning silence which is only rarely disrupted by the sounds of the Pine Tree High School band marching nearby, Crump said.
"Can you imagine what we're gonna hear over here?" Crump asked.
This past month Kenneth Shore, owner of ShoreCarter Resources, received initial approval from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone about 11.5 acres at 1022 Bill Owens Parkway from multi-family to general retail. Shore bought the land earlier this year and has filed plans with the city for a sports complex with retail area and beer garden.
Longview City Council is set to consider the request at Thursday’s meeting.
"I'm doing this so I can have a space I can go with my family and friends and eat, have a beer and my kids can play and be safe and have fun. It's just a feature that the city doesn't have," Shore said.
Marr, Crump and some other Longview residents don’t share the same enthusiasm for the project.
The city on Tuesday received a petition signed by about 40 residents that says to tell District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle “No to Retail in Residential Areas.” The petition mentions the rezone and specific use permit requested by Shore for the beer garden/sports complex.
“While ShoreCarter Resources states that this area is for the improvement and enjoyment of the surrounding area,” the petition states. “We residents have several concerns.”
Concerns detailed on the petition include "loss of the right of quiet enjoyment of our homes" along with increased noise, traffic and light pollution in the area. The petition also cites safety as a concern stating the entryway to the area "is in a double-blind curve."
Residents who signed the petition live on Stonewall Court, Bill Owens Parkway, Montclair Circle, Grayson Drive and other roads near the proposed project.
Along with signing the petition, Marr said she came home recently to find a flyer on her doorstep, although she is unsure who left it. The flyer uses some of the same language from the petition such as "Say No to Retail in Residential Areas" and talks about the city council meeting on Thursday.
"I just don't see how it's gonna help children to be in a drinking atmosphere," Crump said. "Why don't they have drinking out here at the baseball fields? What's the deal?"
"I wonder how they'd feel if that was going in in their neighborhood," Marr asked of Planning and Zoning Commissioners who approved the rezone. "I just can't understand why people think that we would be for that in a residential neighborhood."
Shore said he is pursuing the project because he thinks the city needs it.
He said inspiration for the beer garden came from venues Shore visited in Dallas and from time he spent as an exchange student in Germany and Bavaria. He was also influenced by time as an East Texas United Soccer Club board member, he said.
If approved, Shore said he wants to tailor the practice fields for five-a-side soccer matches.
Crump and Marr shared concerns for how parking would work for the complex if council approves the measure.
"What if we had an ambulance that needed to come down Bill Owens and you’ve got all this traffic parked, and they can’t park on the side of the curb, it’s against the law, what are they gonna do? It just don’t make sense," Crump said.
Lauren Rankin also lives on Stonewall Court and signed the petition. Her concerns were more geared toward public and residential safety.
"I'm afraid, just like anybody else would be about drunk driving," Rankin said. "I don't want anyone to get hurt."
She added that her husband is a light sleeper and has to be up early for work so his concerns regard noise coming from the complex late at night. Rankin said that her and her husband do not support development of the complex and the safety issues that would likely arise from its approval.
Council members are set to discuss seven other zoning items, at least two of which also received petitions in opposition. Longview City Council is set to meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall at 300 W Cotton St.