For Ore City High School Principal Nathan Heflin, leadership is about who you listen to. He said it is not a leader’s job to always have the answers — but to listen to those who do.
That leadership has earned him the Principal of the Year recognition for Region 7 from the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
"I was very humbled to receive the recognition from TASSP," he said. "And it was certainly not expected, but I was very humbled because the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals does such an outstanding job of supporting us as principals and in turn supporting the millions of students that we have across the state of Texas."
Heflin said the organization gives professional development and other support to junior high and high school principals. It chooses a principal of the year for each region with nominees submitted by other principals in the region.
The organization will later choose a statewide principal of the year.
The group has helped him grow as an educator, Heflin said, but he does not feel like the recognition belongs only to him.
"I think everything we do, we do as a team here on campus," he said. "I don’t view it as an individual award. I was most excited for Ore City High School to receive the recognition because there are some great teachers here I’ve learned from and worked with in my time here. It was as much for them as anybody, really."
Ore City High School has a "kid-first mentality," and that makes the campus special, he said.
"When I come to work, it’s ‘Let’s put our kids first, and let’s meet the needs of our kids and love them and teach them well,’ " he said. "I get to come to work with people who that’s their mission here, and I get to come to work and be around kids who are just great kids to be around."
A Spring Hill graduate, this is Heflin's ninth year at Ore City and seventh as principal.
Ore City ISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin said the district is proud of Nathan Heflin's recognition.
"Mr. Heflin is an outstanding educator," Lynn Heflin said. "He has proven himself to be an innovative instructional leader who constantly challenges his students and staff to set high expectations for themselves and then to put in the hard work to achieve their goals. Ore City ISD is fortunate to have a dedicated professional like Mr. Heflin working with our students."