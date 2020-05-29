Valedictorian Jose Luis Lopez
Class Rank: 1 of 61
Parents’ Names: Jennifer Lopez, Juan Lopez
What organizations are you involved in? Texas Math Science Coaches Association 2016-2020, University Interscholastic League Academic team 2016-2020, Football 2016-2020, Basketball 2016-2020, Track 2016-2020, National Honors Society 2018-2020( Vice-President September 2019-May 2020), Band 2016-2020( Section Leader Band), Ore City High School FFA 2016-2020, Baseball 2017, 2018, 2020
What are your plans after high school? Attend Texas A&M University to study civil engineering.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? All of my teachers have done so much for me. I love them all.
What is your favorite high school memory? My First Basketball Playoff game with Coach Lopez.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Graduating!
Salutatorian Keri Ann Dean
Class Rank: 2 of 61
Parents’ Names: Tracy Dean, Barry Dean
What organizations are you involved in? I have volunteered at Boles Home Orphanage, Highway 80 Rescue Mission, Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center, and the Gilmer Care Center. I also traveled to Ghana, Africa on a mission trip, where I helped spread the gospel, and worked at a wound care clinic.
What are your plans after high school? Once I graduate high school, I would like to pursue a degree in psychology at the University of Texas at Tyler. While pursuing this degree, I will take all prerequisite classes required for medical school. Once I earn my bachelor’s degree, I will take my MCAT test in order to be accepted into medical school. Once medical school is completed, I plan to open my own private practice as a psychiatrist.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher was Mr. Brach, because he is truly passionate about what he teaches, and he is the smartest person I have ever met.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite memory is putting false eyelashes on our custodian, Kat.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school is becoming Ore City High School’s Salutatorian of 2020.