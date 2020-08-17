Two second-grade classes were sent home from Ore City ISD to quarantine for two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lynn Heflin confirmed Monday.
Heflin said the district was made aware of a student who had a confirmed COVID-19 case. That student's class and a class the student came in contact with during PE were both sent home.
Students under the age of 10 are not wearing masks at Ore City ISD, which factored into the decision to send students home, Heflin said. All students above the age of 10 and on buses are wearing masks.
"We just wanted to err on the side of caution," he said. "We know that was a very low risk in the PE class, but still there was some risk there so we wanted to err on the side of safety."
The students will be able to continue their schoolwork online during their quarantine, Heflin said.
"The one thing we’ve tried to do is set up our system where students can immediately go into remote learning, whether they have chosen to be remote or home from a quarantine or home sick," he said. "We will be offering asynchronous learning to those students. Hopefully, they pick up where they were when the quarantine is over."
The asynchronous model is an option the Texas Education Agency gave schools for online learning where students and teachers do not need to be logged on at the same time as long as the children complete their work by the deadline.
Ore City ISD started school Aug. 10.
"We’ve had very good support from parents and community as a whole," Heflin said. "Our students have done a fantastic job at following the protocols. It’s just one of those things we’re going to be battling. I think we’ve done a great job, but there’s always that risk."