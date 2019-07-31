Hope for Youth Longview scheduled a Community Day for local young people Saturday — the same morning We Are One Longview was planning Community Prayer Breakfast in the Park.
So, organizers decided to merge their efforts.
The hourlong free prayer breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. at The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview.
At 10:30 a.m., a free Community Day will begin at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines at 610 W. Garfield Drive.
Community Day activities include individual and groupgames, arts and crafts, sports, a teen-talking circle session, and a parent-connect resource center.
We Are One Longview, a group of residents interested in promoting unity through diversity, is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, Pine Tree ISD-PACE Save Chapter, Community Healthcore’s STAR program and Greater Longview United Way for Community Day, a Partners in Prevention-Hope for Youth collaboration.
For information, call Shalonda Adams at (903) 932-1936.