Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he believes democracy is under attack unlike any other time in Texans' lifetimes — and he's doing everything he can to mobilize voters to fight back.
O'Rourke stopped Saturday at Teague Park in Longview at an event for his Powered by People organization to speak about voter rights and register new voters.
He's visiting cities across the state and was joined by Joe Jaworski, former Galveston mayor who is running for Texas attorney general.
"We the people in a government of, by and for the people, it is for us to decide how we will distinguish ourselves or be found wanting in this effort," O'Rourke said Saturday at Teague Park. "And if you’re like me, you want to make sure that you give all you’ve got with what you have right here in Longview."
Before Saturday's public event at the park, O'Rourke went door-to-door at a Longview apartment complex.
During an interview with the News-Journal, he said there are several provisions in the elections bill that, so far, has been stalled in the Texas Legislature that he wants voters to be aware of.
"I love Longview," he said. "Every time I’ve been here, people have been so good and so kind and so welcoming to us. You know, you might not expect that because I’m a Democrat and supposedly Longview is a Republican majority city, but that doesn’t seem to matter to people and it doesn’t matter to me. We can still be good, we can still be civil with one another and we can still have an important conversation about voting rights and democracy."
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will call a special session to push the measure through the Legislature.
Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who represents Longview, authored the bill.
"There’s a provision that was asserted close to the last minute that would allow Texans to overturn elections based on the allegation of fraud," O'Rourke said. "What could happen is, you could have a Republican or a Democrat win an election, the state could allege fraud, and even if the alleged fraud would not have made a material difference in the outcome in an election, that vote is overturned, that election is overturned. ... That’s no longer a democracy — that’s alarming."
Another issue he said he has with the bill is a requirement that voters prove a disability to be able to vote by mail or with an absentee ballot.
"I know a lot of Vietnam-era veterans who came back with traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder. Texas has never, ever made them prove their disability in order to vote absentee or by mail," he said. "Now, Texas is going to ask them to prove it, and if there’s anyone whose word we should take, it’s that veterans who put their life on the line.
"But, it also extends to others with disabilities who may have a mental health disability like clinical depression or bipolar disorder. They may not want to disclose that to a stranger in the elections department, they may not want that getting out, and I don’t think that’s any of our business, but this bill made it the state’s business," O'Rourke said.
Another part of the bill he said is problematic is the end of Sunday morning voting, which Hughes said would allow poll workers to go to church.
"I think why he really authored that is because African-Americans disproportionally use Sunday morning voting," O'Rourke said.
At Teague Park, Jaworski spoke about voter fraud claims from the November election.
"We don’t have a voter fraud problem," he said. "We have (an Attorney General) Ken Paxton problem."
He said if elected, he would turn Paxton's voter fraud unit into a voter access division.
"Because in truth, you really ought to be able to call the government if you show up to vote at 6:45 p.m. but they close the doors to you at 7:15 before they reach you," he said. "You ought to be able to call the government when someone steps on your civil and voting rights. You see, government needs to catch up."
Though more than 100 people were at Saturday's Teague Park event, not all were O'Rourke supporters. One man was handcuffed and escorted out by police after he yelled, "You still want to take our guns — (expletive) that!"
O'Rourke told attendees that they have four ways they can stand up for voter rights: Call Hughes; call the White House switchboard; show up with him and other Texans in Austin next Sunday at the Capitol; and become a volunteer deputy registrar.
"There is no more important fight in front of us than this fight for Democracy," he said. "I encourage you to keep the faith and keep up the fight."