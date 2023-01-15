Dr. Stephen Littlejohn started his career with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center 25 years ago. An orthopedic surgery specialist, Littlejohn has been in the medical field long enough to see certain patterns.
"Twenty years ago, you would see a patient in your office, and you would decide first of all if they need an operation or not," he said. "If they do, you would decide which hospital to go to or you would decide if they need physical therapy or ... surgery then physical therapy ... A social worker decided which therapist (the patient) went to or which rehab facility they went to."
Littlejohn referred to the system as disjointed and confusing for patients who were often sent to numerous locations to receive care. However, in the past 20 years, patient care has evolved to become more of a package to offer people, he said.
The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview is a prime example of that change.
The institute, formerly known as the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, started its transformation in July 2021 when construction of the $35 million project began.
The bottom floor of the institute was remodeled to replace classrooms, a basketball court, spa area and more with clinic space for orthopedics and podiatry physicians. Additionally, occupational and physical therapy spaces were incorporated into the second floor.
Part of the project also includes the addition of 27,000 square feet of space at its NorthPark campus next door on Hawkins Parkway.
Physicians moved into the renovated facility in phases, and it officially opened to patients in October 2021, said Practice Manager III Daisy Kelley. Doctors moved from the fifth floor of Christus's Medical Plaza III at 705 E. Marshall Ave.
Now, patients can access the institute and receive consultation, care, follow ups, X-rays, therapy and even office-based surgeries in one place.
"It is kind of a one-stop-shop," Littlejohn said. "I think it makes it a lot easier for people to understand where they need to go to get what needs to be done."
Services offered at the institute include: orthopedic specialists; total joint specialists; sports medicine specialists; shoulder and elbow specialists; podiatrists; trauma care; occupational and physical therapy; fitness and aquatic centers and more.
"We have a full gambit, and we're growing," Littlejohn said.
It's hard to understand how confusing it must've been previously for patients, especially elderly ones, who hadn't been in a medical system before to find out where they needed to go for care, he said. While beneficial for staff, Littlejohn said the move namely impacted patients.
With many orthopedic patients using the assistance of a wheelchair, walker or scooter, parking at his former office made appointments inconvenient. That's no longer an issue with the move to the Hawkins Parkway facility, Littlejohn said.
"You can imagine orthopedic patients ... Usually a lot of them aren't walking that well because they have a broken limb or something that's just operated on," Littlejohn said.
"Parking is much better ... so it's made a big difference.".
He said he believes the happier a patient is, the better he or she is going to do and the more confidence in treatment.
"We feel like we've got a win-win here because it made us happier, (and) it's made the patients happier," Kelley added.
In addition to the institute remodeling, construction also has been taking place at NorthPark to build six operating rooms specifically for orthopedics, Littlejohn said. While minor surgeries are conducted in treatment rooms at the institute, it does not have a dedicated operating room space.
The orthopedic hospital will include the operating rooms with special lighting, beds specific for orthopedic patients, X-ray machines and more and is being added on to the NorthPark campus, he said.
Littlejohn believes having the ability to receive care in one spot and the option, if need be, for surgery next door will be helpful for patients.
"Having a hospital dedicated to just orthopedics I think in and of itself just will improve efficiency ... because you're doing a lot of the same things over and over again," he said.
He believes the new hospital additional will offer an opportunity for Christus to be an orthopedic powerhouse in East Texas, he said.
The expansion is set to be complete and open by Oct. 1.