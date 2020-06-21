About 150 people marched a half-mile Saturday morning in Longview to commemorate the end of slavery and send a message of a need for positive change in the nation.
They carried placards with messages such as “Vote” and “Police brutality should not be a reality” and wore T-shirts with the Black Lives Matter logo and other messages.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade told a crowd gathered at Foster Middle School before the march that city officials originally decided against holding it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he decided to proceed because of recent events, including the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Attorney Mary Lou Tevebaugh, who is white, decried the killing of black men by police and black children being threatened at school. Tevebaugh, a member of Democratic Women of East Texas, also said the pandemic has affected black people disproportionately, which she blamed on the lack of medical care.
She urged the gathered crowd to support minority-owned businesses and to vote.
The march started after Wade called for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, which represents the amount of time a police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Lauren Land of Longview, who is white, said she participated in Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration because she wanted to walk with the community. She said her 13-year-old son, Jackson, pointed out to her the significance of the length of silence.
“I think that is important for our little kids to understand what is going on the world,” said Land, a mother of three. “Our son has always had his eyes open.”
Four people carried a large Black Lives Matter banner with more than 200 signatures during the march. One of the marchers, Shae Harkless of Longview, said people protesting Floyd’s death have displayed the banner during recent protests on on Loop 281 in Longview
Amber McCray, a women’s volleyball coach at Louisiana Tech University and a Pine Tree High School graduate, came home to participate in the march.
“I really feel that we are in the turning point in our country (for the) good,” she said. “I know we can do better, and I am hopeful that we will.”
McCray said she had a “great experience” growing up in Longview.
“You have your (racial) issues,” she said. “We still have some issues and things that we have to move past, but I think overall we have some great people in our community who are trying to do better.”
She said she grew up observing Juneteenth festivities and came Saturday with her mother, Darlene McCray; sister Nicole Thorn; and nephews Logan Thorn and Jordan Chambers.
By contrast, Porchae Mitchell of Longview came to the event by herself and said it was important to make a statement.
“If you don’t stand for anything, you will fall for anything,” she said. “Inequality is wrong all over our world, not just here (in America).”
Mitchell said Juneteenth has “always been a public celebration” for the black community.
“This is our independence day,” she said.
Mitchell and many others gathered at Broughton Park where the march ended, including those who did not march.
The Gregg County Coalition for Change and Vote the Power set up booths to register voters at the park, and representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Longview Symphony and the Longview chapter of Black Nurses also were present.
A parade started at 10:30 a.m. on Ryder Lane and was expected to take an hour to reach Broughton, entertainment organizer Lateefah Pruitt said. She said live music was expected after the parade.
Hundreds of people gathered along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to watch the parade.
Longview resident Geril Johnson said he has watched the Juneteenth parade since 1987.
He said he attends to support Juneteenth, adding the significance is “everybody was free but us. This is one event that all of Longview comes out for.”
Parade watcher Reg Hardeman of Longview said he has been coming for 20 years and was glad to see the turnout.
“This is a good thing to see the people coming out, celebrating our heritage. It’s good for our young people.”