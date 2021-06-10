The 84th Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo returned Wednesday evening after taking a year off because of COVID-19 concerns.
The PRCA event continues tonight through Saturday with gates opening at 6 p.m. nightly at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena off U.S. 80.
The rodeo’s nightly calf scramble is free to children in two age groups — 8 and younger and ages 9 through 12. No pre-registration is required.
A new highlight of the rodeo — back after a 30-year absence — is the crowning of Miss Gladewater Rodeo during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance on Saturday.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview or online at GladewaterRodeo.com .
Half-price tickets are offered tonight for military and first responders with an ID at the rodeo ticket office on the arena grounds off U.S. 80 on North Rodeo Street. The ticket office opens at 9 a.m. today.
Proceeds from ticket sales fund scholarships for area students.