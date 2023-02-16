New furniture purchased with about $32,000 in donated funds was installed Wednesday afternoon at the Longview Public Library.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the funds consisted of a $8,100 donation from 100+ Women Who Care; a $3,000 grant from the Crain Foundation; a $15,720 grant from the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club; and a $5,000 matching donation from The Friends of the Longview Public Library group.
Friends of the Longview Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the library and its programs and activities and often conducts fundraisers or applies for grants on the library’s behalf.
The funds from the 100+ Women Who Care and the Crain Foundation went toward the replacement of aging furniture in the library’s Crisman Children’s Department, while money from the Rotary Club was used to purchase new chairs in the Rotary Reading Room.
Eldridge previously said the old furniture in the children’s department was more than 10 years old, and many of the pieces are torn, ripped and falling apart. Lounge chairs used in the reading room are in excess of 35 years old and extremely worn and were in “dire need of replacing,” she said.