Despite facing multiple obstacles over the past year, the Spring Hill High School band continues to march on — all the way to the state contest in San Antonio
Members of the Spring Hill Blue Brigade learned in August at band camp that Assistant Band Director Ryan Burns died due to COVID-19.
The band has kept Burns' memory alive by honoring him throughout their season with special dedications. The military-style band has incorporated a percussion feature to its performances and a special opening fanfare .
Spring Hill ISD Band Director Michael Moody said the percussion add-in was suggested by a percussionist and served as a way to remember Burns in his role as the percussion director.
“Typically in military shows, you don’t have a percussion feature, but to honor (Burns) we added a mallet feature, and that’s in tribute to him," Moody said.
He said he feels an overwhelming sense of joy in dedicating the Blue Brigade's performances to Burns and said students find the performance special.
Losing Burns hasn't been the only challenge for the band.
Moody said another challenge has been succeeding in the open class division as a military-style band.
“They knew the odds were against us — we’re not a corps-style band. We’re a military-style band, and the judging criteria is hard. It's mostly geared to corps style, and we pulled it off with the military band,” he said.
The Blue Brigade is the only military-style band to qualify for the Open Class UIL 4A Marching Band State Championship.
Moody said despite the hardships, the journey has made the band appreciate the good times.
“This has been a very tough start to the marching season, but the way everything has transpired in the last couple of weeks from advancing from region to advancing to state,” he said. “Unless you have the bad times, you can’t appreciate the good times. But now we are really enjoying the good times and the product of all our work. It’s becoming more and more rewarding professionally every day.”
Moody said working alongside the the other band directors and students to overcome obstacles is something he will cherish for a lifetime.
“I am really proud of how our band students have really matured and how they came through this adversity. I really appreciate all their hard work and dedication,” he said. “It’s really neat how all of this is transpiring and the way everything has happened. It will be an experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The band will compete at the Open Class UIL 4A State Championship beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. For a full performance schedule, visit uiltexas.org/files/music/4A_Prelims:Finals.pdf .