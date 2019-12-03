An event in remembrance of the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 — leading the U.S. to enter World War II — is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in the main lobby at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 510 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport.
The Pearl Harbor Remembrance-Two-Bell Ceremony will be conducted in coordination with the Fleet Reserve Association-Branch 98.
Overton Brooks officials, who planned the event one day before National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, invite World War II-era veterans and their families to attend.
The attack on Pearl Harbor killed 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians and wounded about 1,000 people. In addition, it crippled or destroyed nearly 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes, along with dry docks and airfields.