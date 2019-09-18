Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will conduct its seventh annual VA Community Mental Health Summit today, and it will focus on the VA’s shift to providing meaningful health and mental health care everywhere.
Topics will include moral injury: an introduction; a suicide post-prevention services presentation and panel discussion; therapeutic drumming circles for healing; community clergy outreach training; women’s veteran program; personal recovery stories panel discussion; and the VA Mission Act.
The summit is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the American Legion, 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.
Light refreshments at two breaks and lunch will be provided to attendees for $10.
For information, call Alesia Davis at (318) 990-5917.