Overton will celebrate its 150th birthday with a three-day event set Sept. 15-17.
The celebration coincides with Overton High School’s football homecoming weekend.
Sept. 15 begins with a golf tournament, sponsored by the Overton Rotary Club, followed by Overton ISD homecoming activities. After the pep rally at noon, alumni activities and a campus tour are planned for the afternoon ending with the football game at 7 p.m.
Activities on Sept. 16 begin with a parade at 9 a.m. that includes bands, floats and a children's bicycle riding section in which participants can decorate bikes for prizes. A classic car show is scheduled on Henderson Street, while the vendor market and food trucks will be occupying Rusk Street.
A main stage will be set up on Kennamer Square at the corner of Rusk and Henderson Streets where the opening ceremonies and talent show will take place. At about 6 p.m., the street dance will begin and continue until 11 p.m.
Sept. 17 features a pancake breakfast at the Overton Community Center, sponsored by the Boy Scouts.
A non-denominational worship service will be held about 10 a.m. followed by activities at the McMillan Memorial Library.
Friends of the Library are sponsoring the opening of a time capsule left by the Centennial Committee of 1973. Contents will be displayed all afternoon. A new time capsule then will be filled with items from 2023 to be opened in 2073.
Displays featuring Overton history will be in the main meeting room of the library.
The closing ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.
Opportunities to participate in the vendor market, car show, golf tournament and parade will be posted on the Overton150 Facebook page closer to the event.
Organizers said sponsorships and donations are still needed.
To volunteer, become a sponsor, or for more information about the event, follow the Overton150 Facebook page.
To contact the Overton150 committee directly, email overton150event@gmail.com or call (903) 985-1768 and leave a message.