A fortunate owl likely will be home for Christmas after being treated and released Friday by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s “Santa Claus.”
The owl was found with a head injury Thursday morning at a construction site near the 1100 block of McCann Road, said Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper.
“Animal control picked him up,” Kemper said, noting that the owl had some head trauma near his eye. “He looked like an animal that had flown into something.”
That type of injury is typical for birds of prey as they often dive to hunt, Kemper added. The owl was brought to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for veterinary care and rest to recover.
“Kind of like when you bang your head on something, sometimes you just need a little time,” Kemper said. “We did some X-rays and didn’t find anything.”
The veterinarian kept the owl overnight.
“This morning he was bouncing around and very angry with us,” Kemper said Friday, laughing. “We took a little bit of time and decided to video tape our releasing him. We made our vet wear a Santa hat and a beard.”
Overall, the quick release of the owl was the best-case scenario, according to Kemper.
“He took off and flew into the sunset,” he said. “It makes you feel good to know that we were part of a great outcome.”
Kemper said the center deals with birds of prey on a regular basis, including hawks and eagles.
“Having a medical facility in our shelter, having a vet on staff, provides us the resources to do this,” he said. “We have a unique ability here, and we are proud of it. We’re glad the game warden allows us to do it.
“The staff greatly enjoyed releasing the owl with a holiday theme, and we’re glad to be able to release the owl locally so he could go back to his home.”
Owls mate for life, Kemper added, and this male might have a special someone to go home to for the holidays.
The care and adoption center is prepared for the holidays with a decorated “storefront” and has transformed into a winter wonderland, Kemper said.
“We’ve gone all out,” he said. “We’re struggling in this pandemic, but we’re doing some really cool things.”
Since the pandemic began, the shelter still has been able adopt out 99% of all its healthy, adoptable animals each month.
“We are averaging more monthly donations, and so many businesses have been sponsoring adoptions,” Kemper said. “We have all these businesses stepping up to the point that we have never seen before. It’s a really great sense of community.”