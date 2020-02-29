The Texas Environmental Quality Commission declared an ozone action day for today in the Longview-Tyler area, because ozone levels will be moderate, thanks to winds from the south blowing ozone into the area.
“Specifically, strong, high pressure has built in over Texas behind the cold front that passed a couple of days ago,” TCEQ spokesman Andrew Keese said in an email. He said that by today, winds from South and Southeast Texas will blow elevated ozone north through Northeast and North Central Texas.
Keese said the maximum eight-hour ozone average will reach the moderate Air Quality Index threshold of 55 parts per billion in the Longview-Tyler area.
During ozone action days, residents — especially the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic breathing difficulties such as asthma — are encouraged to restrict outdoor activities.
The commission last declared an ozone action day in the area Sept. 6.
The commission predicts good days Sunday through Tuesday.