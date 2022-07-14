Greater Longview United Way announced the theme and goal for its 75th anniversary campaign Thursday at its Pacesetter luncheon.
Pacesetters from 20 partner agencies gathered to hear the campaign theme — "Past. Present. Future. We are united." — and receive information on how their fundraising efforts would begin.
Executive Director Evan Dolive started the presentation at the East Texas Builders Association by thanking everyone in attendance and recognizing the value of Pacesetters as United Way allies.
"Pacesetters are an important group in the United Way," he said. "As the name implies, you set the pace of the campaign, and it's made up of our nonprofit partners, our partner agencies, as well as some of our business partners."
He said the United Way campaign will kick into high gear Sept. 13 during an event at the Infinity Event Center in Longview.
Dolive spoke to attendees and explained that Greater Longview United Way was first established in 1947 and how much has changed in those 75 years.
"A postage stamp was 3 cents; a loaf of bread was 13 cents; a gallon of gas — this may hurt a little bit — was 15 cents," Dolive said to groans from the audience.
In 1947, average wages were $2,800 per year; the average cost of a new home was $6,600; a new car averaged $1,300; and during this time, the nation's poverty rate was about 30-35 percent, Dolive said.
"But in 1947, a new organization was established — Longview's Community Chest," he continued. "The idea was simple — people put money in a chest, and those who needed assistance would take money out of that chest."
The initiative would later become the Greater Longview United Way. Dolive said he hopes the leaders who established the nonprofit organization believed that people would care for it and that three-quarters of a century later, it would still be here.
"Those people envisioned a community, coming together despite their differences and beliefs with the sole purpose of uniting a community together to raise people up, to feed hungry children, to offer social services and medical needs," Dolive said.
The focus, mission and vision remain the same as it was in 1947 — to provide love, care, mercy and justice for community members need it, he added.
Dolive then presented Nikki Davis, campaign chair for 2022-23 year. MaryAnn Hagenbucher, 2022-23 board president, announced the Pacesetters' campaign goal as $375,000.
According to Dolive, the Pacesetter campaign goal for 2021-22 was $350,000, and $363,000 was raised.
For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .