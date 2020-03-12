Caddo Lake had 1,300 new residents swimming its waters Wednesday after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released more paddlefish as part of an ongoing effort to establish the threatened species in the East Texas lake.
Texas Parks and Wildlife District Fisherman Biologist Tim Bister said the paddlefish are about 1 year old and were grown at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Oklahoma.
About 100 people gathered to watch Wednesday’s release, which marked the third year in a 10-year restoration program to establish a self-sustaining population at Caddo Lake of the threatened species, Bister said.
Because of its threatened distinction, a paddlefish that accidentally gets caught by a fisherman should be returned back to the water unharmed, Bister said.
The fish grow quickly, he said, and can reach several feet in length within a few years but don’t become sexually mature until they are about 8 years old.
The latest release is not being tracked, but Texas Parks and Wildlife hopes to catch and track some older fish to learn where possible breeding grounds are located, Bister said.
Organizations working to coordinate the release include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Caddo Lake Institute.