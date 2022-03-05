Paxton Hicks and many of her classmates at Spring Hill Primary School agree: Pajamas aren’t just for going to Walmart anymore.
The children celebrated the birth of author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, on Friday by wearing their pajamas.
“I like rhyming words, and I like the 'Cat in the Hat' because he makes funny things happen," Paxon said.
Paxton, 6, who says she has read 19 books by her favorite author this week, also said she would like to wear her cowgirl pajamas to school every day — or maybe just to celebrate everyone else’s birthdays.
Assistant Principal Lesley Jaap said students enjoyed different activities every day this week, from crazy socks day to snacks of green eggs and ham.
The birthday celebration coincided with National Education Association Read Across America events, though the program no longer partners with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
The Spring Hill Primary students joined others from across the nation to celebrate Read Across America by participating in a read-a-thon and dropping what they were doing and picking up a book to read at designated times during their day.
Read Across America, the nation's largest celebration of reading, according to the National Education Association, was launched in 1998 and focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources.