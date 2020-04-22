East Texas Regional Airport is seeing in some cases half as many commercial flights and passengers, as the airline industry suffers effects from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The drop in activity is noticed nowhere more than the airport’s parking lots, Director Roy Miller said Wednesday. The airport has plenty of empty passenger parking spaces, he said, but the rental car lots are practically full.
The number of commercial passengers using East Texas Regional Airport decreased 46% in the month of March.
Year-to-date ridership is down 16%, and Miller believes those percentages are consistent with most other airfields.
American Airlines has reduced its flight schedule on Wednesdays and Saturdays to one arrival and one departure, and two flights on other days of the week — compared with as many as three flights a day just two months ago.
Most airlines are seeing about a 70% reduction in ticket prices, and that should last for a while, with supply and demand affecting those prices more than anything, Miller said.
Envoy Air, the American Airlines subsidiary that serves East Texas Regional, also has changed daily flight times. Wednesday's only arrival flew in from Dallas-Fort Worth at 5:37 p.m., and it will return to DFW at 6:25 this morning.
"They keep changing their schedule on me," Miller said. "I think everybody is down. There’s stuff on the internet that shows American’s airplanes parked end-to-end at various airports across the country, so they’ve reduced their capacity. They’ve reduced the schedule, and so I think that’s a fallout for everything. But that’s just my opinion."
Miller suggested that passengers who have booked flights should call the airline in advance to confirm that the flight hasn't been canceled and also to check for any restrictions.
"I’d check with the carrier and find out what their restrictions are," he said. "If the airline cancels, I don’t know that they would hold the passenger responsible for that, but always check with the airline. It’s changing basically on a daily basis."
Get out to the airport in time to get through screening, he also said.
"We’ve sectioned off some areas of the terminal so that we’ve got the social distancing requirements met, but I'd tell them to check with their carrier on any specific changes or any particular way they need to act differently than they normally do," he said.
A week ago, East Texas Regional was approved for a $1.1 million grant from a recent federal coronavirus aid bill.
Miller met Tuesday with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt to develop "quite a laundry list" of possible projects for which the money could be used, such as replacing security gates and "buying some new equipment to help us do our job a little better," he said, but a final prioritized list has yet to be completed.