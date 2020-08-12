Spring Hill ISD trustees have delayed approving a 2020-21 budget because of uncertainties with the district’s student census caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Tuesday that trustees opted Monday to wait and vote on the spending plan at a meeting Aug. 27, adding that the board wants a better student count for a more accurate budget. Some state funding for public schools is based on attendance and student count.
The board initially reviewed the proposed budget and tax rate in June. The total proposed revenue for 2020-21 is $24.3 million with $23.5 million in expenses, leaving about $800,000 in the district’s balance.
According to documents presented to the board, the proposed budget is based on a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.0683 and an interest and sinking tax rate of 50 cents for a total tax rate of $1.5683 per $100 valuation, which is unchanged.
The board Monday approved all other action and consent items on its agenda, including purchases to help with virtual instruction, which is an option for students who want to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district also will purchase more student desks and an interactive TV.
Spring Hill ISD is set to start school today, but only a third of students will be on campus because of a staggered start the first three days.