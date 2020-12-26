Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opened by Jack Bode in 1979, the locally owned and operated Jack’s Natural Food Store was the Longview area’s first, and at the time only, vitamin and supplement business.
Bode’s daughter, Jennifer Moore, said she grew up in the store, so it was a natural transition when she took over the business about 10 years ago.
In addition to vitamins and supplements, the store also houses a grocery store plus a sandwich and juice bar with a dining area. The grocery portion of the store offers natural whole foods, whole grains, gluten-free options as well as vegetarian and vegan-friendly food choices.
“The sandwich and juice bar is what sets us apart from most of the competition,” Moore said.
In April, the store closed the dining room because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remained closed until June.
“We didn’t lose too much business except for right at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown,” Moore said. “When people did start coming out they were wanting zinc and Vitamins C and D, stuff that is for your immune system that usually sells more in the winter months. It definitely sold well all summer.”
Moore also attributes the sandwich and juice bar’s success through the pandemic and a closed dining room to a steady flow of cars in the drive-thru and customers having the option to have their food delivered.
Keeping staff and customers safe during the pandemic is a priority for Moore. Staff members are required to wear face masks at all times.
“We hired an additional staff member to be a sanitizer. We sanitize the store every 30 minutes all day long,” she said. “We do the bathrooms, all the handles, all the grocery carts. We are constantly sanitizing so we can stay in business and keep everyone healthy.”
Masks and sanitizer also are available for customers as needed.
“We really focus on customer service, so you know that when you come in here and you have questions, you don’t know what supplements to take or what healthy foods to eat, we will help guide you in the right direction,” Moore said. “Coming in here you can be more assured that you will get the help that you need.”