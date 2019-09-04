CARTHAGE — A second “Thank You for Your Service” veterans outreach is set for Saturday in Panola County — with groups offering information and services to those who have served.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Murphy-Payne Community Room at Panola College’s M.P. Baker Library, 1109 W. Panola St., in Carthage. It sponsored by the Panola County Veterans Service Office, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5620 and the American Legion Post 353.
Panola County Veterans Service Officer William Morris said, like their first event earlier this year, it is “more or less an introduction deal just trying to get some veterans stuff going on in our community, some positive stuff for our veterans.” Morris said Panola County has more than 3,000 veterans.
Lone Star Legal Aid, a pro bono legal service for veterans, will be offering preliminary last will and testament preparation services.
Kerry Easley, with Texas Veterans Commission, will be give “A Time to Honor” to Vietnam veterans. The book observes the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and was sponsored by Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Veterans Commission Chair Al Cantu and Texas VFW State Junior Vice Commander Dick Shawver.
The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association will be present to provide information for veterans or family members of veterans on placing a memorial plaque on the Veterans Memorial Wall in downtown Carthage.
Refreshments will be served.
For information, call (903) 693-0360 or email wmorris@co.panola.tx.us .