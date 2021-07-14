A new East Texas pizza restaurant chain has school pride, wherever it locates.
Mascot Pizza opened its first location, Roughneck Pizza, on Feb. 1 at 311 S. White Oak Road in White Oak. The White Oak school district's mascot is the oilfield Roughneck. Panther Pizza opened July 10 at 3919 Gilmer Road, where Tele's previously was located in the Spring Hill area. The Spring Hill school district's mascot is the panther.
Owner Jackie Young is from Longview and has lived in the Spring Hill area for 30 years.
"We wanted to open in Spring Hill first, but we didn't have a building available. The White Oak building became available first," he said.
"We also always wanted just to have a nice little family restaurant here in Spring Hill," Young continued, adding there aren't a lot places in that area of town to sit down and eat or bring teams to after games, for instance. "When this building became available, we were able to get in here and get it done."
Young also works as a food sales representative. His Mascot Pizza focuses on locations in smaller communities that don't have a lot of dining options, especially pizza, he said.
"The pizza recipes we did create," he said. "They're all hand rolled, with fresh toppings."
No frozen ingredients are used, he said, adding that the restaurants cook their own hamburger meat and make their own sausage each morning.
"If we put spinach on a pizza, it's fresh spinach," he said. "We try to use as many fresh toppings as possible."
The menu includes wings that are deep fried, with rubs or sauces that are the restaurant's own recipes. Hamburgers, sandwiches such as a Philly and meatball and several different types of salads also are available. A cauliflower pizza crust, made without flour, and a crustless pizza also are available.
"We are home of the Neal McCoy Famous Fried Bologna Sandwich," Young said, of the Spring Hill restaurant, adding that the country music star who lives in the Spring Hill area has said fried bologna is his favorite sandwich.
"We've had an overwhelming response," to the Spring Hill restaurant, Young said.
Panther Pizza is open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10:30-10 or 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on whether there is a football game.