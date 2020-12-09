Two people gliding through the light of a setting sun Monday evening above U.S. 259 North in Longview were participating in an activity known as paramotoring.
Paramotoring is a form of paragliding in which a pilot wears a backpack-mounted motor with a propeller that gives thrust allowing the pilot to climb, descend and navigate at his or her own free will, according to the U.S. Powered Paragliding Association.
The activity requires a backpack motor unit, a paraglider (wing) and a helmet, according to the association. Many pilots also fly with radios for communicating with other pilots on the ground or in the air.