If Longview ISD secures a partnership with a company to begin mass, weekly COVID-19 testing at all its campuses, students would not be tested without parental consent.
On Wednesday, the school board approved allowing Superintendent James Wilcox to explore the possibility of bringing testing to campuses in a partnership with US MedTest, a company in the Dallas area.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Friday that children would not be screened without approval from parents, and planning is still in the early stages.
The partnership would require board approval, meaning it would have to be an action item on an agenda. The Texas Education Agency confirmed the district is allowed to conduct testing on campuses.
“Should we move forward with any testing on campuses, information will be sent home with students well before testing begins,” Ross said in a statement. “Along with the information on the type of test that will be available, we will send waivers to families. We will not test a student without the consent of their parent or guardian.”
During his presentation to the board Wednesday, Wilcox said the company approached Longview ISD.
“I don’t know all the reasons why they came knocking on our door, other than we’ve been known to step out front and do things differently occasionally,” he said.
Wilcox said the company has “extensive resumes,” and he reviewed their credentials.
According to its website, US MedTest can provide rapid testing with “results available in minutes.”
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the health department had one meeting about a possible partnership with Longview ISD two days before officials presented the plan to trustees.
“And that’s all we’ve heard,” he said.
Browne said the county does not have the equipment to perform the kind of testing the district wants.
“This company as, I understand, is going to provide a new machine that I guess is going to be exclusive to doing this, so they can get testing back very quickly,” he said. “The question is, what do they do with the data? Who collects the data? And then we’re not sure who’s going to end up doing the case tracking. That’s either us or the state or (Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler).”
Browne said it could come down to the cost, which he said is a “very aggressive undertaking.”
Should the board approve the partnership, Wilcox said the district will ask to use federal coronavirus relief funding that was sent to the state and later rescinded.
“There is money there that is still dedicated to Texas,” Wilcox said at Wednesday’s meeting.
He said he hopes Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn can work together to make that money available quickly to fund the project.
Wilcox said Wednesday the company could provide additional personnel to conduct testing, in addition to the district’s nurses.