From Staff Reports
A parade will be part of the graduation ceremony Thursday for 14 parents who spent the past six semesters taking part in Raising Highly Capable Kids.
The ceremony is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, 601 W. Garfield Ave., Longview.
The Longview Chamber of Commerce, which spearheaded the program through a partnership with Ware in the Longview ISD, will recognize the parents who have completed the 13-week curriculum. Three parents who took part in the program through Pine Tree ISD also will attend the ceremony.
A total of 99 parents have graduated so far from the program, which teaches parents, in English and Spanish, how to raise healthy, caring and responsible children. Participants transitioned to virtual classes midway through the sixth semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business leaders from area companies volunteered their time to help with child care, and the Boys & Girls Club of Gregg County, Thrive360 and nursing students at the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center also helped with child care programs.
The format and dates for the fall semester are in the works, and volunteers who speak English and are bilingual are needed.
For information, contact Misty Amaya, education and workforce manager at the chamber, at (903) 237-4041 or mamaya@longviewtx.com .