Longview ISD’s journey to becoming a district of charter campuses continued Tuesday night at Forest Park Magnet School with its second of four town hall meetings.
About 14 people gathered at the meeting to ask about the possibility of Longview ISD’s districtwide charter proposal.
In May, Longview got approval to turn six of its 13 schools into a district-within-a-district of charter campuses. Those campuses, operated by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies, are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
The approval came after the passage of Senate Bill 1882. The legislation lays a path for a nonprofit charter school group to operate public school campuses. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative educational programs and receive a significant infusion of state money.
Many of the questions at the meeting were about the relationship between ETAA and Longview ISD.
A performance contract was agreed upon between the ETAA board and the Longview ISD board, said Longview ISD board president Ginia Northcutt. At the first town hall meeting, Northcutt said that contract can be terminated by the Longview ISD board if ETAA does not meet the performance standards lined out in the contract.
Superintendent James Wilcox said that, going forward, he hopes the district gets more questions from the community.
“If somebody has a question, I want them to come, and we want to give them an answer,” he said. “We can’t make them like it, but we can give them the facts and tell them where we’re at.”
The district has not applied for a districtwide status yet, Wilcox said. If the board decides it wants to apply, it will issue what is called a “Call for Great Schools,” which is an opening for proposals to run a charter campus from an entity such as ETAA.
The school board and the Texas Education Agency both must accept the proposal, he said.
“We’re trying to do (the town halls), because views differ, and we want to receive input from the community because it’s their community,” Wilcox said. “We’re trying to move forward and not stay at the status quo and get better at what we’re delivering.”
Dustin Swaim, a parent with three children at Hudson PEP Elementary School, attended the meeting to get more information, which he said he feels was successful.
“There’s been plenty of misinformation out there, so I wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” he said. “I came with an open mind wanting to see what the goal is.”
Swaim said he loves the idea of more autonomy on campuses. But, on the other side, he said trying something new always brings concerns.
Paul Pastorek, TEA executive adviser, told the meeting’s attendees that principals would have more autonomy to make decisions at their respective campuses.
While they must follow all federal, state and local laws, Pastorek said, they also must meet the performance contract between the district and charter campus.
Swaim said it is important to make sure whatever is decided, it is research-based.
“You want to make sure what you’re implementing has teeth, it’s going to hold, it’s going to carry on through and be successful,” Swaim said.