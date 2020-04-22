Cassandra Fair has one child at Pine Tree ISD’s Birch Elementary School and one at Pine Tree Middle School. While her daughter at Birch is easily completing her schoolwork at home during the COVID-19 closure, Fair has stopped working with her middle school son on some assignments.
“My older son is autistic; it’s very hard to get him to do schoolwork anyways,” Fair said. “Their world has been turned upside down, and the schools expect us to be the teachers, and it’s very difficult.”
Fair said it took her three days of arguing with her crying son just to get some of his writing assignments done.
“I threw away the rest of the packet,” she said. “At this point, I am a frustrated mom who really just doesn’t want to do this anymore.”
Fair is one of thousands of local parents who are taking on the role of teacher while working during school closures because of COVID-19.
She is not the only one struggling; in some cases, students are not working on assignments anymore.
While some local districts do not have specific numbers on participation because many students are doing paper packets of work versus working online, most report participation is high.
When a student is not getting his or her work done, districts reported that teachers or administrators will reach out to address the issue.
At Longview ISD, spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said in a written statement the district is seeing good response on assignments.
However, some paper packets of work that were sent out last week are not due until May, Ross said. The assignments sent out are for the rest of the year, so some numbers on participation are not available.
The elementary and middle schools mailed packets with stamped return envelopes so parents can just put the completed work in them and send them back to campuses, she said.
At East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ross said, one way teachers can check some attendance is through online resources the students are using such as Epic! Books and Happy Numbers.
Her son attends the academy for prekindergarten and kindergarten students.
“His teacher does weekly phone check-ins and emails us almost daily to check in and give us additional resources,” Ross said. “She has also given supplemental activities should we finish the packet and need some additional information/activities.”
Longview Early Graduation High School Principal Kristi Means said in a written statement that students are mailed weekly packets and work online in Study Island and Google Classrooms.
“Our teachers are in contact with parents and students via technology and phone calls for instruction and motivation in turning in work,” she said.
Longview High School Dean of Instruction Linda Buie said in a written statement that the high school is getting many requests for packets of work.
“We have staff members who are working solely to accommodate those requests. We send them out daily,” she said. “Teachers are sending in more assignments for students to complete as the days progress. Teachers are contacting as many students as they can when they see they are not completing any work.”
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district is handling students not turning in work on a case-by-case basis.
“That’s been pretty effective; we don’t have a great deal of kids who aren’t (doing their work),” he said. “We let them know the work’s got to be done, so if you don’t do it now, we’re going to be here in July doing it.”
Clugston said he expects summer school to have more students than usual this year, because some students will fall behind at home, but he said the district does not want to hold students back a grade if it can be avoided.
At the primary school, one of the packet pickup days had 432 parents show up out of 577 students, he said. He also is delivering district laptops to students whose parents call and say they need them. The district also will mail or deliver packets if parents need it, he said.
At Spring Hill ISD, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district is seeing high numbers of students turning work in.
He said 97% of primary students, 83% of intermediate students and 94% of high school students have submitted assignments. At the junior high, 96% of students have logged into Google Classroom and worked on assignments.
“This was our first week for our parents to submit assignments through our ClassDojo app. We believe the percentage of students completing assignments is higher,” Guidry said. “We are working with those parents that are having difficulty submitting assignments through our app.”
Spring Hill ISD still is in discussion about students who might need summer remediation, Guidry said.
“Our hope is that no Spring Hill ISD student will be required to repeat a grade next year, and we are in the process of creating policies that will facilitate this,” he said. “However, I don’t want students to be under the impression that summer vacation has started and everything will be fine in August if they aren’t working now. We are currently having discussions concerning how grade placement decisions will be made.”
Guidry also said students do not have to pick up packets weekly. Early in the closure, students received workbooks with assignments for the remainder of the year, he said.
Another Pine Tree Middle School parent, Samantha Rauch, said she is a single mom and essential worker, so she is struggling with at-home learning.
“It’s been impossible to keep up with,” she said. “Because the school, in my opinion, seems to believe they’ve made it super easy for this online stuff. And I know they’ve tried, but it’s not as easy as they think, because if you’re a single parent who works like me, the scheduling is not there.”
Rauch said her son is dyslexic and he needs a mix of paper and online work. She said it is hard to keep up with all the different apps or websites.
“If I could have home-schooled him, I would have a long time ago. However, I work,” she said. “It’s not that they haven’t been really nice about stuff; they have. I feel like it’s unrealistic expectations.”
Rauch said she has been hesitant to pick up and turn in paperwork, because she does not know if she has been exposed to the virus because she is working, or if it’s possible a school employee handling the papers has been exposed.
“I just feel like my kid is getting lost, not for lack of trying with teachers, but it’s always been a struggle with him with school, anyway. And I feel like he’s going to end up falling behind,” she said. “It’s stressful trying to figure out what he needs done and when he needs it done by.”