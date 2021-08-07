A portion of Fairmont Street in Longview will be reduced to just westbound traffic starting Monday for a period expected to last a year.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Fairmont will be reduced to westbound traffic only from H.G. Mosley Parkway to Toler Road, the city said in a statement. The reduction is for reconstruction of Fairmont Street.
Additional detours will be in place when full-lane road closures are required, according to the city. Full-lane closures will be limited to daytime hours, it said.
This project is being constructed by Longview Bridge and Road.
Anyone with questions about the construction can call Bob Watson at (903) 239-5504.