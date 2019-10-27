Union Pacific Railroad will close FM 2208 southwest of Jefferson on Wednesday to through-traffic to make repairs to the railroad crossing, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on U.S. 59, FM 1997, FM 3001 and FM 2208. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the road closure, TxDOT reported.
The construction schedule and road closure could change because of inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, according to TxDOT.