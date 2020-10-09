Eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between U.S. 259 and Loop 281 will be closed Sunday morning as crews make repairs to an overhead message board, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
All traffic must exit at U.S. 259 and travel on the frontage road to Loop 281 where they will have access to I-20.
The traffic lanes are expected to be closed from about 7 a.m. Sunday until work on the sign is completed, according to TxDOT. The construction schedule and highway closures can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.
Call TxDOT at (903) 935-2809 for information.