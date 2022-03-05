Whaley Street in downtown Longview is set to be closed to traffic beginning Monday for a couple of days for paving work, according to the city.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Whaley Street will be closed between Fredonia and Green streets for street paving. The closure is expected to last two to three days, and drivers will need to use alternate routes.
Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview is doing the work. Anyone with questions about the project should contact the city’s project manager Zack Shaner at (903) 237-1321.