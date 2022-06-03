Micah Harbison was having such a good time playing in a foam pit that he could barely concentrate when his dad, Andrew Harbison, asked to take a photo of him covered in bubbles.
The 6-year-old was taking part in Friday's Longview Public Library annual Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party at the Eastman Plaza.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls said it was the first in-person return for the kickoff party in two years. She said this past year's virtual party was sparsely attended, while the one in 2020 was canceled.
"We were hoping to get 400 to 500 (attendees), and I think we've already done that, and it's not even 11 yet," Nalls said.
Harbison, his wife and Micah consider themselves "library aficionados" as they make regular visits, he said. Micah participates in the Summer Reading Club, and Friday marked his and his parents' first time attending the kickoff party, his father said.
"We love reading. My wife and I are both teachers and just see the importance of reading every day for vocabulary, for increased learning, and so we have him read to us every day, and we read to him every night," he said.
The family decided to attend the event in part for their love of the library and also as something fun to do on a summer day, Harbison said. Additionally, after Micah heard about the foam pit, he was sold, Harbison said.
Jennifer Parr was with her three grandchildren — Cypress, 5, Max, 7, and Eli Cohn, 9 — as they waited in line to run through an inflatable obstacle course.
Parr said all three of the Cohn children are longtime library regulars and participate in the Summer Reading Club.
It's important for the children to be in the club "to keep them mentally stimulated through the summer, (and) they enjoy engaging with other people in the community, and they learn so much," Parr said.
Parr keeps up with the library calendar, which is how she heard about the kickoff party, she said. She and the children previously attended one of the library's astronomy events in which telescopes were set up in the plaza, she said.
It was the Cohn children's and Parr's first time attending the kickoff party and she said it was well managed and a great amount of fun.
"It's a good connection with their community, and they get to be with people that they're not used to being with, and they get to meet new friends and see old friends that show up, and they get to do activities that they've never done before," Parr said.
Nalls said it's important for the library to offer events for the community that are free to attend so that families know they can come and access everything the library has to offer.
"This is their library, their program — it's all free to them, so we want them to take advantage of that," Nalls said.
The big draw of the event seemed to be the foam pit, which held a constant line of children waiting to play in it, Nalls said.
For information or to register for the free Summer Reading Club, visit tinyurl.com/longviewreadingclub2022 .