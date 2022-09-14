Passenger rail service is temporarily suspended through East Texas as a possible strike by other rail workers looms.
Amtrak stopped all of its long-haul trains Wednesday, including the Texas Eagle through Longview.
“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail-rail labor contract negotiations,” the carrier said in a prepared statement in the Dallas Morning News. “While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week.”
Amtrak's Texas Eagle typically stops in Longview, Marshall and Mineola a couple of times a day. The morning trains departed on Wednesday but no train returned in the afternoon, as Amtrak took steps to prepare for the strike that the Morning News reported could begin as early as Friday.
Labor unions have been in negotiations with railroad operators over several issues, but those negotiations and potential strike do not involve Amtrak employees.
The issue is that Amtrak does not own most of the rail lines its trains run on, and if the railroad companies shut down because of the strike, Amtrak can't use those lines. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the company decided to suspend service before the potential strike starts.
"We did not want trains to be out there at the time the strike starts," he said.
That's a break from how strikes had been handled in the past, Griff Hubbard said. Hubbard is now retired but for many years was Amtrak's revenue manager in Longview and continues to be the unofficial keeper of Longview's rail history. He recalled three railroad strikes that took place during his career — only one that was lengthy.
"In my day, we ran trains right up until the deadline of the strike," he said. "Then we took care of passengers or the freight before we shut anything down. ... There’s a different strategy this time, but I do see the human advantage in it."
Magliari said passengers who had already booked trips were notified that their trips have been canceled and their money refunded.
Hubbard, however, does not think the strike will happen because rail service is "too important." News reports indicate negotiations continue.
Bloomberg News reported that Norfolk Southern Corp. would halt shipments of bulk commodities Thursday ahead of a potential freight strike Friday.
"We are hearing several rail carriers are tentatively planning to wind down shipments," Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, told Bloomberg. A variety of food shipments also could be affected, which could in turn lead to increased costs.
"Our members rely on about 27 million bushels of corn and 11 million bushels of soybean meal every week to feed their chickens," Tom Super of the National Chicken Council told Bloomberg. "Much of that is moved by rail."
Representatives for Union Pacific Corp. also indicated it could curtail service as the Friday deadline approaches.
The loss of ethanol shipments could drive gasoline prices back up, with Bloomberg reporting that three quarters of America's supply is moved by train.