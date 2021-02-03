Gregg County again will begin processing passports after an almost year-long pause due to COVID-19.
The Gregg County District Clerk’s Office announced Wednesday that it will resume appointments Monday for residents in need of a new passport or renewal.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit traffic into t courthouse, the clerk’s officer halted passport processing in April.
“With COVID-19 as a continued concern, our office will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and our staff,” District Clerk Trey Hattaway said in a statement. “To ensure the safety of everyone, we ask our customers to follow all local and CDC guidelines.”
Only one passport appointment will be available each hour. Appointment times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“When you call to make your appointment, our office will make sure you have the right paperwork and explain what is needed to complete the process in one visit,” Hattaway said.
To make an appointment, call (903) 234-3138.