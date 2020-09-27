KILGORE — The COVID-19 pandemic has an annual Kilgore tradition down, but not out.
St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch team leader Syrena Witt and other volunteers began setting up decorations Saturday for the annual event’s 22nd year on the grounds of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore.
Witt said this year’s patch has been carved down to about half the number of pumpkins usually filling the church’s grounds.
“We ordered about half of what we normally get because of the virus,” she said. “And we usually decorate throughout the church, but this year we’re trying to keep it a little more simple and confined to a smaller area. We’re not doing the story time like before, but for some of the day cares and schools that have signed up with us in the past, we’re sending them little pumpkin packages.”
The annual event functions as an outreach to the community.
“It’s a real special thing for our church. It’s an outreach program that’s something extraordinary for our community,” Witt said. “And of course, it’s all about the kids. They love it.”
Pumpkins are set to be unloaded Wednesday.
The Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke’s will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Oct. 1 through 31 at 401 E. Main St. in Kilgore.
Pumpkins vary in price based on size, with all proceeds supporting local missions and St. Luke’s ministries.
For information or a complete listing of all pumpkin patch activities, visit www.stlukeskilgore.com or find the pumpkin patch at St. Luke’s UMC on Facebook.