Multi-colored tents, bounce houses and trucks dotted the landscape at Teague Park Saturday as people gathered together for the “Unite Rally” to bring Longview together. Organizers, vendors and volunteers seemed to agree: Division and racism has no place in Longview.
One Love Longview Director of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing, who was also representing the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Longview, said the rally is a chance for the community to stand up and show who they are.
“A chance to stand united against any kind of discrimination, weather it’s racism, sexism, homophobia, whatever it may be,” Rushing said.
The event came about in response to a potential white supremacy event that was promoted as coming to in Longview in September.
One Love Longview co-founder and organizer of the rally, Amanda Veasy, said the event is exactly what the community needs after the struggles of the past 18 months.
“It’s kind of like throwing a party and wondering if people are going to show up,” Veasy said. “I almost canceled like a dozen times during the week because I was concerned about COVID numbers going back up.”
Various booths handed out masks and hand sanitizer for safety.
Urban Creed MC is a nonprofit motorcycle club that seeks to help with needs in the Longview community, Secretary Tamisha Hensley said. The club helped with the mask and sanitizer booth and let people take pictures on some of the motorcycles.
“Today, I thought, you know, this is more than uniting,” Veasy said. “This is like claiming back our territory. We had this terror with the KKK rally that was supposed to take place here and we have COVID. This has been a tough past year and a half.”
Urban Creed MC Vice President Anthony “Old Spice” Graves said his goal is to make Longview better and the Unite Rally is a great way to work toward that goal.
“If we can come in and push the good stuff, that’s what we’ll do,” he said.
Kids played in bounce houses, ran around the playground with water cannons and played cornhole and various booths.
Forty vendors came out for the event. A voter registration booth was set up at the event, put together by the Gregg County Republicans and their Democrat counterparts. A pride booth was set up, selling rainbow flags and attire. Black-owned businesses and others sold baked goods, handbags and more.
“I look around out here and I see what all of that last 18 months — or however long it’s been now, it’s burst a lot of color and culture in Longview,” Veasy said.
Since its founding in 2020, One Love Longview’s mission has been to serve the whole community, bring people together and to be inclusive of all cultures within the community.
“I think this is really needed in Longview and in East Texas,” said Kelly Ramon, who was with a both by the group This is Us, which works to empower underserved communities to eradicate racial and social injustice.
She added that many people were concerned with the potential for a white supremacist rally and that it might have been a type of “wake up call.”
“I was freaked out by it,” she said. “It’s time for a change.”
Kranz Psychological Services set up a kids arts and crafts table. Josh Arcibar said there is a need in Longview for counseling services.
“We have been through a lot of tumultuous times, especially these past couple years,” Arcibar said. “I believe that this Unite Rally just means a lot for the community because we’ve all kind of — first of all we’ve, been stuck in the house because of COVID and we’ve had some very hard years with especially a lot of political tension. This is a safe place for people to come to access resources that otherwise they would not know about.”